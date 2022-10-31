<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Williamstown: Free gallery tour for new parents

The Clark Art Institute is hosting a tour of the permanent collection galleries for new parents at 10:15 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4. The event is free. Participants will meet at the Clark’s main Admissions desk.

New parents and caregivers are invited to bring their infants into the galleries for an informal, guided visit. This special program is best suited for adults with pre-toddlers. Strollers and front-carrying baby carriers are welcome.

Event registration and museum admission are not required. For more information, visit clarkart.edu/events.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

