Williamstown: Free gallery tour for new parents

The Clark Art Institute is hosting a tour of the permanent collection galleries for new parents at 10:15 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4. The event is free. Participants will meet at the Clark’s main Admissions desk.
New parents and caregivers are invited to bring their infants into the galleries for an informal, guided visit. This special program is best suited for adults with pre-toddlers. Strollers and front-carrying baby carriers are welcome.
Event registration and museum admission are not required. For more information, visit clarkart.edu/events.