Williamstown: Free gallery tour for new parents

The Clark Art Institute will host a guided tour of its permanent collection galleries for new parents/caregivers and infants at 10:15 a.m. Friday, March 2. The event is free. Participants should meet at the Clark’s main admissions desk.

Each month offers a different selection of artworks. The tour is best suited for adults with pre-toddlers. Strollers and front-carrying baby carriers are welcome.

Admission to the Clark is free through March. No registration is required. For more information, visit clarkart.edu/events.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

