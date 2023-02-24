Williamstown: Free gallery tour for new parents

The Clark Art Institute will host a guided tour of its permanent collection galleries for new parents/caregivers and infants at 10:15 a.m. Friday, March 2. The event is free. Participants should meet at the Clark’s main admissions desk.
Each month offers a different selection of artworks. The tour is best suited for adults with pre-toddlers. Strollers and front-carrying baby carriers are welcome.
Admission to the Clark is free through March. No registration is required. For more information, visit clarkart.edu/events.