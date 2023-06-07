<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Williamstown: Clark Art announces book club selection

The Clark Art Institute will host its annual summer book club at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, in the Clark Center lower level. Book lovers and Clark staff members will discuss a book related to the summer’s exhibition, "Edvard Munch: Trembling Earth."

The selected book is "So Much Longing in So Little Space: The Art of Edvard Munch," a personal meditation on Munch’s life and work by Norwegian author Karl Ove Knausgard. The evening begins with a brief tour of the exhibit followed by wine and conversation.

Tickets cost $10, $8 members. Advance registration is required at clarkart.edu/events. Paperback copies of Knausgard’s book are available for purchase in the Museum Store.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all