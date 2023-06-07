Williamstown: Clark Art announces book club selection

The Clark Art Institute will host its annual summer book club at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, in the Clark Center lower level. Book lovers and Clark staff members will discuss a book related to the summer’s exhibition, "Edvard Munch: Trembling Earth."
The selected book is "So Much Longing in So Little Space: The Art of Edvard Munch," a personal meditation on Munch’s life and work by Norwegian author Karl Ove Knausgard. The evening begins with a brief tour of the exhibit followed by wine and conversation.
Tickets cost $10, $8 members. Advance registration is required at clarkart.edu/events. Paperback copies of Knausgard’s book are available for purchase in the Museum Store.