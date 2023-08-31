Williamstown: Clark writing program registration open

The Clark Art Institute invites writers age 16 and older of all experience and skill levels to the next installment of its Writing Closer program at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22, in the Manton Study Center for Works on Paper.
September’s theme, “Art and the Senses,” features prints, drawings and photographs evoking sensations of touch, taste, sight, sound, and smell.
The program is free. Basic materials will be provided. Only graphite pencils are allowed in the Study Center and museum galleries.
Advance registration is required as capacity is limited. For more information and to register, visit clarkart.edu/events.