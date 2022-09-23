The Clark Art Institute will screen "O Horizon," the first presentation in its five-part Film and Art series, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, in the Clark’s auditorium. Alena Williams, assistant professor of Art at Williams College, will introduce the film prior to its showing. 

The experimental documentary explores the environmental teachings of Bengali writer and poet Rabindranath Tagore, the first non-European to win the Nobel Prize for Literature (1913).

The series runs through November. The next film, "Foragers," will be screened at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13.

The series is free and no registration is required. Information: clarkart.edu/events.

