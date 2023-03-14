Williamstown: Museum gallery talk for people with dementia

"Meet Me at the Clark," a free gallery talk program designed specifically for people living with dementia and their care-partners, will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 20, at the Clark Art Institute.
On select Mondays, when the museum is closed to the public, specially-trained educators guide open-ended conversations about art.
Advance registration is required for this free program. To register, call the Education Department Coordinator at 413-458-0563; accompanying care-partners must also register.
For more information, visit clarkart.edu/events.