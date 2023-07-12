Williamstown: Clark Art hosting Community Day

The Clark Art Institute will open its doors for Community Day, an annual day of fun for all ages, on Sunday, July 16.
Visitors are invited to adventure around the Clark’s 140-acre campus and enjoy free admission to the permanent collection galleries and special exhibitions from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Art-making activities, live entertainment and more will be offered from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Refreshments and select activities are available for purchase.
This event happens rain or shine. For more information, visit clarkart.edu/events.