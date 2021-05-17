Early voting applications for the May 25 annual town election are due Tuesday, May 18. Applications are available online at clarksburgma.gov/voter-registration-info or voters can make an appointment with the town clerk.
Election polling hours are noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, at the Community Center, 712 West Cross Road.
The annual town meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, outside in the Community Center parking lot with face masks and social distancing. The rain date is Thursday, May 27.
The Town Hall is open by appointment only. Visit clarksburgma.gov/town-clerk for more information.