Clarksburg School will be hosting its annual haunted hayride from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Clarksburg State Park, 1199 Middle Road. Rain date is Saturday, Oct. 30.
Hay-covered trailers will bring families down a pumpkin-lined road into the “haunted” camping area where they will be treated to spooky scenes and decorations. Treats and drinks will be available at the concession stand.
This is a cash-only event. Admission is $8, $5 for children. Proceeds will benefit the Clarksburg School eighth-grade.