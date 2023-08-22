Clarksburg: Town-wide tag sale scheduled Sept. 2

The Clarksburg Historical Commission is hosting a town-wide tag sale for Clarksburg residents from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, on the grounds of the Town Hall, 111 River Road.
Residents can bring a table for $10 per table. Residents wishing to hold their own tag sale will be listed on a handout. To reserve space or to be listed, contact Jeanne at 413-663-3630.
A kayak being raffled by the Historical Commission will be on display. Tickets cost $5 each or three for $10. Raffle tickets for a quilt made up of 728 squares cost $2 each or three for $5. Raffle drawings will take place at Clarksburg’s 225 Year Celebration in September.
To donate items of historical significance to the Historical Commission, call Joe at 413-663-8710 to arrange pickup.