Clarksburg: Registration underway for pre-K, kindergarten

Clarksburg School is registering Clarksburg students for fall 2023 prekindergarten and kindergarten.
Children must be age 3 as of Aug. 31 to enroll in the 3-year-old half-day pre-K program and age 4 as of Aug. 31 to enroll in the 4-year-old pre-K program.
Children must be age 5 as of Aug. 31 to enroll in the kindergarten program.
Parents of eligible children should call the school office at 413-663-8735, ext. 5302, as soon as possible in order to complete the necessary paperwork.
Prekindergarten and kindergarten orientations for students will be held in August before the start of school.
Children currently registered in either of the prekindergarten programs do not need to register again, however, parents should call the school to confirm their child's spot in their program for the 2023-2024 school year.
Parents of children ages 3-5 with questions about special needs should call Tara Barnes, director of Special Education, at 413-664-9292.