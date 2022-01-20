The Selectboard, at an emergency meeting held Thursday morning to address the COVID-19 virus issues at the Senior/Community Center, has voted to close the building to the public until Feb. 9.
The building will undergo a deep cleaning during this time period. The facility will remain useable to boards or committees when masking and social distancing guidelines can be followed.
Town Administrator Carl W. McKinney issued a statement Wednesday announcing a diagnosis of COVID-19 infection at the Senior/Community Center on or about Jan. 13. Participants of events and/or meetings held either prior to or shortly after Jan. 13 should be mindful of any COVID-19-related symptoms.