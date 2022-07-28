The Clarksburg Historical Commission will welcome Rachel I. Branch to a special meeting to speak about "Wm. Arthur Gallup and the Arnold Print Works, 1870-1926 … An Epic of American Industrialism" at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at the Community Center, 712 West Cross Road.

Branch will talk about the journey of how she and her cousin, Samuel M. Trudel, spent two years documenting and highlighting the life of their great-grandfather.

A question and answer session will follow the presentation. Masks are requested.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

