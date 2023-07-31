Berkshire Art Center and Living the Change Berkshires are presenting a juried exhibition of student art responding to the climate crisis.
“How Shall We Live? Climate Visions of Berkshire Youth Artists II” will be on view Aug. 4 to 30 at the Berkshire Art Center, 141 North St. An opening reception from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday will coincide with the First Fridays Artswalk.
Berkshire County students of high school age submitted artwork in one of four subject categories: “What is happening? (positive or negative)”; “What is needed?”; “What would be lost?”; and “Vision of the future (positive or negative).”
A jury consisting of Phyllis Kornfeld, Jo Valens, Lorimer Burns, and Anne Legêne selected works for the show, which is sponsored by Cooler Communities, a school grant program at the Harold Grinspoon Charitable Foundation.