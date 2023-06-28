Pittsfield: Clock Tower Artists hosting open studios

The Clock Tower Artists will host open studios events from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 1, and from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 7, as part of First Fridays Artswalk.
The art studios are located on the third floor of the Clock Tower Business Park, 75 South Church St. There is ample parking, an elevator and handicap accessibility.
The Clock Tower Artists have grown from a handful of artists to 13 creatives working out of custom-built artists’ studios.
The public, including families and children accompanied by adults, are invited to explore the studios, see original artworks, learn about the processes, observe artists’ tools and techniques, and engage in conversation.
The artwork ranges from realistic to abstract, and includes wearable art, oil painting, acrylic painting, encaustic, sculpture, performance art, and mixed media.