Clarksburg: Historical Commission plans town tag sale

The Clarksburg Historical Commission is hosting a town-wide tag sale for Clarksburg residents from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 15, on the grounds of Town Hall, 111 River Road.
Residents can bring a table for $10 per table. Those wishing to hold their own tag sale will be listed on a hand-out. To reserve space or to be listed, contact Jeanne at 413-663-3630.
The Historical Commission is also holding a raffle for a kayak that will be on display. Tickets cost $5 each or three for $10. The drawing will be held at Clarksburg’s 225 Year Celebration in September.
Anyone wishing to donate items of historical significance to the Historical Commission can contact Joe at 413-663-8710 to schedule a pickup.