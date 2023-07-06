<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Clarksburg: Historical Commission plans town tag sale

The Clarksburg Historical Commission is hosting a town-wide tag sale for Clarksburg residents from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 15, on the grounds of Town Hall, 111 River Road.

Residents can bring a table for $10 per table. Those wishing to hold their own tag sale will be listed on a hand-out. To reserve space or to be listed, contact Jeanne at 413-663-3630.

The Historical Commission is also holding a raffle for a kayak that will be on display. Tickets cost $5 each or three for $10. The drawing will be held at Clarksburg’s 225 Year Celebration in September.

Anyone wishing to donate items of historical significance to the Historical Commission can contact Joe at 413-663-8710 to schedule a pickup.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

