Berkshire County: College Club awards education grants

BERKSHIRE COUNTY — The College Club has announced four winners of its Educational Awards Program. These awards provide funds for a special project developed by a teacher for the benefit of their students.
Applications are distributed annually to each middle and high school principal in Berkshire and Columbia counties.
The educators chosen to receive the award money for their special projects during the 2022-2023 school year are as follows:
Stephanie Graham, an art teacher at Mount Everett Regional School in Sheffield, used her award toward the purchase of a full-size skeleton model to be used as an art reference tool. This model will be shared as a cross-curricular point of study with other high school science teachers.
Rebecca Cuevas, a math teacher at Lee Middle and High School, developed a “Glow Get’em Math Review Project.” She will be purchasing supplies for this project to set up engaging review days for students in grades 7, 8, 9 and 11.
Michael Hogue, a civic teacher at Nessacus Regional Middle School in Dalton, will use his award toward the purchase of material to paint a mural dedicated to a given year with significant events that occurred in that year locally, nationally and globally. The mural will be painted by the eighth grade civics class and be displayed in the main hallway.
Diane Viggiano, a teacher for the English Language Learners at W.E.B. Du Bois Regional Middle School in Great Barrington, will be using her award for the purchase of the Go Decode program for English language learners. This program will be used every school year to develop students’ phonemic awareness and literacy skills with age appropriate, interesting content.