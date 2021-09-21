As part of the Great Give Back this fall, the Columbia County Libraries Association is partnering with Our Community Cares Columbia County to collect and distribute clothing, supplies and cards to help support cancer patients through Oct. 16.
Items collected will be donated to Our Community Cares, which will distribute them in Comfort Bags to hospitals in the community.
Wish list items include lap blankets; hats, fuzzy socks, mittens, gloves; crayons, colored pencils, adult coloring books, pens; unscented lotion; lip balm; drinking cups with straws; travel-size tissues; inspirational cards, books, magnets, and memo pads; puzzle and crossword books, playing cards, journals; emery boards; chewing gum and Lifesavers.
Donations can be brought to any Columbia County library during regular library hours. Participating libraries include Chatham Public Library/Canaan Branch Library, Claverack Free Library, Germantown Library, Hudson Area Library, Kinderhook Memorial Library, Livingston Free Library, New Lebanon Library, North Chatham Free Library, Philmont Public Library, Roeliff Jansen Community Library, and Valatie Free Library.
In addition to the donation drive, several libraries are organizing crafting events to help patrons create handmade blankets, clothing, and cards for the Comfort Bag project and hosting informational programs with Our Community Cares volunteers.
Visit individual library websites for more information on upcoming events.