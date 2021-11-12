Join the Columbia County Libraries Association for "Meet the Presidents: A Look at the American Presidency," the first in a five-month series of history webinars presented by the New York Historical Society, from 6 to 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, via Zoom.
This program will look at the evolution of the presidency and executive branch and how presidents have interpreted and fulfilled their leadership role, with highlights from the Historical Society’s "Meet the Presidents" exhibit.
Highlights include the actual Bible used during George Washington’s inauguration in 1789 and a student scrapbook from 1962 chronicling John F. Kennedy’s leadership during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
Those wishing to attend should contact their local Columbia County library. Visit columbiacountyny.com/libraries.html for a list.