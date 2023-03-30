Hudson, N.Y.: Animal shelter waiving April adoption fees

During the month of April, all adoption fees at Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA will be waived, thanks to the sponsorship by a longtime friend of the CGHS/SPCA, who wishes to remain anonymous.
The goal during this time is to empty the shelter. The sponsored adoption fees cover cats, dogs and pocket pets, i.e., rabbits and guinea pigs.
The animals can be viewed at cghs.org. Preapproval applications are also available on the website and by calling 518-828-6044.
For questions, email info@cghs.org or call 518-828-6044.