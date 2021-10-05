Columbus Day, a legal holiday, will be observed Monday, Oct. 11. A list of what is open or closed, operating or shut, follows:
Retail stores: Most open as usual
Liquor stores: Most open
Banks: Closed
Post offices: Closed
City, state, federal offices: Closed
Libraries: Closed
Berkshire Community College: Closed
Berkshire Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance reservations recommended, berkshiremuseum.org.
Chesterwood: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Book tickets at chesterwood.org.
Clark Art Institute: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance timed tickets required, clarkart.edu.
Hancock Shaker Village: Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Mass MoCA: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance timed tickets required, massmoca.org.
Norman Rockwell Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance timed tickets recommended, nrm.org.
Williams College Museum of Art: Closed
BRTA: Closed, no bus service
BCAC: Closed
Councils on Aging: Closed
Community Eco Power, formerly Covanta: Closed to residents.
Casella Waste Systems: Open. Residential collections remain on schedule.
The Eagle: All offices open as usual. Circulation Call Center, 413-496-6355.