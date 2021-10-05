Columbus Day, a legal holiday, will be observed Monday, Oct. 11. A list of what is open or closed, operating or shut, follows:

Retail stores: Most open as usual

Liquor stores: Most open

Banks: Closed

Post offices: Closed

City, state, federal offices: Closed

Libraries: Closed

Berkshire Community College: Closed

Berkshire Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance reservations recommended, berkshiremuseum.org.

Chesterwood: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Book tickets at chesterwood.org.

Clark Art Institute: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance timed tickets required, clarkart.edu.

Hancock Shaker Village: Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mass MoCA: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance timed tickets required, massmoca.org.

Norman Rockwell Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance timed tickets recommended, nrm.org.

Williams College Museum of Art: Closed

BRTA: Closed, no bus service

BCAC: Closed

Councils on Aging: Closed

Community Eco Power, formerly Covanta: Closed to residents.

Casella Waste Systems: Open. Residential collections remain on schedule.

The Eagle: All offices open as usual. Circulation Call Center, 413-496-6355.

