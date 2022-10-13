Jacob N. Schutz, principal of Mount Greylock Regional School, has announced that Annabelle Art, Henrik Bingemann, Elena Caplinger, and Noah Shin have been named Commended Students in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program.
A Letter of Commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation, which conducts the program, will be presented by the principal to these scholastically talented seniors.
Although they will not continue in the 2023 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 students who entered the 2023 competition by taking the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.