<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Great Barrington: Inclusive afterschool art-making program

Community Access to the Arts is hosting three, free afterschool art-making programs for families and caregivers with their children with disabilities.

Workshops will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 25 through Feb. 8, at the CATA studios. Light refreshments will be provided.

Painting, collage and creative craft workshops are led by artist and CATA faculty member Hilary VanWright. Participants are free to attend one, two, or all three workshops.

Registration is preferred but drop-ins are okay. Families and caregivers can sign up by emailing Kara Smith at Kara@CATAarts.org or calling CATA at 413-528-5485.

Recommended child age range is 5-12, but all who are interested are welcome. For more information, including COVID safety protocols, visit tinyurl.com/5a7txc28.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all