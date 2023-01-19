Great Barrington: Inclusive afterschool art-making program

Community Access to the Arts is hosting three, free afterschool art-making programs for families and caregivers with their children with disabilities.
Workshops will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 25 through Feb. 8, at the CATA studios. Light refreshments will be provided.
Painting, collage and creative craft workshops are led by artist and CATA faculty member Hilary VanWright. Participants are free to attend one, two, or all three workshops.
Registration is preferred but drop-ins are okay. Families and caregivers can sign up by emailing Kara Smith at Kara@CATAarts.org or calling CATA at 413-528-5485.
Recommended child age range is 5-12, but all who are interested are welcome. For more information, including COVID safety protocols, visit tinyurl.com/5a7txc28.