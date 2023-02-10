Lenox: Library hosting CATA readings and exhibit

Community Access to the Arts will present “truth, forest, mouse,” a reading celebrating the work of writers with disabilities, at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the Lenox Library, 18 Main St.
An accompanying exhibit of paintings and drawings by CATA artists will also be on display in the library’s Welles Gallery through March 15. A reception with CATA writers and artists will follow Wednesday's reading.
Reservations are required for this free event. Register online at CATAarts.org/truthforestmouse, call CATA at 413-528-5485 or email KateHarding@CATAarts.org.