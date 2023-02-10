<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lenox: Library hosting CATA readings and exhibit

Community Access to the Arts will present “truth, forest, mouse,” a reading celebrating the work of writers with disabilities, at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the Lenox Library, 18 Main St.

An accompanying exhibit of paintings and drawings by CATA artists will also be on display in the library’s Welles Gallery through March 15. A reception with CATA writers and artists will follow Wednesday's reading. 

Reservations are required for this free event. Register online at CATAarts.org/truthforestmouse, call CATA at 413-528-5485 or email KateHarding@CATAarts.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all