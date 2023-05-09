Lenox: CATA artists staging annual performance

Community Access to the Arts' annual performance, "Finding New Rhythms," is the culmination of hundreds of performing arts workshops that serve 800 people with disabilities across Berkshire and Columbia counties.
A matinee performance will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 14, at Shakespeare & Company's Tina Packer Playhouse, 70 Kemble St. The event features performances in music, acting, dance, juggling, comedy, and more.
A cast party and public reception will follow. Matinee tickets are "pay what you will." Order tickets online at Shakespeare.org or call 413-637-3353.