Berkshire Community Action Council to open new Pittsfield office in the spring

PITTSFIELD — The nonprofit Berkshire Community Action Council is expanding with a second Pittsfield location to accommodate additional staff and to make it easier for people without cars to reach their East Street office.

The new building, at 14 Maplewood Ave., will open in late March or in April.

Deborah Leonczyk, the organization’s executive director, said the expansion was prompted by hiring three more people in their weatherization department, which insulates and air seals clients' homes.

“We’re really bursting at the seams here,” she said, referring to lack of space in their East Street office.

To fund the new office, BCAC is going to mortgage the property and use other resources received over the years from the state. The building was previously used as a resource room by St. Joseph Central High School, which closed in 2018.

BCAC will keep its 1531 East St. office operating.

To apply for assistance, residents can call the Pittsfield office of BCAC at 413-445-4503. They can also call the North Adams office at 413-663-3014 or log onto to the BCAC website and use the online portal.