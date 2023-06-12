Community celebration for Morningside neighborhood is Tuesday at Kellogg Park

PITTSFIELD — Children and families are invited to the second annual Party in Kellogg Park from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 13. The free event includes wood-fired pizza from SoMa, face-painting, live music and arts activities.
SoMa Catering will be serving free pizza straight from their wood-fired pizza oven. Attendees can also engage in arts and science projects with Morningside arts partners Berkshire Art Center and Flying Cloud.
Students enrolled in afterschool courses with Berkshire Theater Group and The Mastheads’ Fireside poetry workshops will deliver short performances. Singer-songwriter Johnny Irion will perform original music written by Morningside students, along with other music.
The event is a celebration of the Morningside neighborhood, as well as part of the culmination of The Mastheads spring poetry programming for Pittsfield Public School students. The Mastheads poetry-in-schools program, Fireside, features semester-long poetry workshops that culminate in citywide design projects. This month, “tree tags” will be installed in neighborhoods throughout Pittsfield, including Morningside, each with a line of poetry written by a Pittsfield Public School Student.
All food and activities are totally free of cost. Hosted by The Mastheads in partnership with Morningside Community School, the event is sponsored by Mill Town Foundation and the Blackwing Foundation.
A rain date is set for Wednesday, June 15.
The Mastheads is a public arts and humanities project in Pittsfield. Mastheads connects residents to the literary history of the region, creates a forum for thinking about place and support the production of new creative work. Learn more at themastheads.org.