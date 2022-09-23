The Williamstown Community Chest is accepting applications for its 2022 Mary and Henry Flynt Grants. Applications are due by Oct. 3.
The bequest that established the grant program specifies that grants will be made annually, based on a competitive process, to persons or entities, including the town of Williamstown, that provide services to the town or its residents, although not necessarily exclusively.
The sixth round of grants in 2021 funded 15 one-time projects and innovative programs proposed by local organizations.
An application form for the Mary and Henry Flynt Grant is available on the Williamstown Community Chest’s website, WilliamstownCommunityChest.org, or by contacting the Community Chest office at 413-458-2443 or info@WilliamstownCommunityChest.org.