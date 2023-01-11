Pittsfield: Campus hunger grant benefits BCC, MCLA

Berkshire Community College, in partnership with Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, has been awarded a multi-year Community College Campus Hunger Program Grant in the amount of $180,000.
Funded through the American Rescue Plan Act and administered through the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education, the grant award will provide program support through June 30, 2024.
The grant is designed to increase access to academic opportunities for students of color and students experiencing food insecurity.
With grant funding, BCC and MCLA plan to hire a full-time Student Services Navigator, a shared position created to make each college’s food pantry and food security programming fully sustainable. Daily operations will be run by student advocates, with administrative oversight. A total of approximately 600 students at BCC and MCLA will be served annually.
Key activities of the grant project will include cooking and nutrition classes; financial literacy workshops; professional development training for faculty and staff on how to address signs of food or housing insecurity; and broadening and strengthening community relationships with Berkshire County non-profits focused on basic needs and food insecurity.
Also, the purchase of additional meal swipes and frozen meals from the colleges' food service providers that would allow students who are unable to afford a college meal plan to access food from the cafeteria, and taxi and transportation vouchers for trips to the supermarket or local farmers markets.