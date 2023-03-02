Pittsfield: 'Four Kings' children's party to celebrate Latino culture and Black History Month

PITTSFIELD — Manos Unidas, Roots & Dreams and Mustard Seeds and Gustitos Boricua are organizing a "Four Kings"/Quatro Reyes event for children, to be held Friday, March 3, from 5 to 8 p.m. at 5 Melville St.
Every child will receive a gift as supplies last. The event is free, with a suggested food donation of $10.
In Latino culture, Three Kings Day is an important event, typically celebrated on Jan. 6, to celebrate the three wise men who brought gifts to Christ. The March 3 event will combine the Three Kings traditional event with a celebration of Martin Luther King Jr., in observance of Black History Month.
The event will include:
- Latin and Arab dance with dance teacher Sandra Bonilla
- The Hoping Machine: Folk Music for Hope with Manos Unidas, Roots & Dreams and Mustard Seeds and the Corazonidos Community School chorus
- Isadora and Mi Gente teen Latin dance troupe, partnering with ReDefine and Corazonidos Community School
The event’s core sponsors are Gustitos Boricua, Manos Unidas Multicultural Educational Cooperative, Roots & Dreams and Mustard Seeds, Corazonidos Community School, the RE-FORMation Academy and ReDefine Pittsfield. Additional cosponsors are The Hoping Machine, Walking Our Talk, Racial Fairness Berkshires, Citizen Steam, Solutions Rising, Take Back the Streets, Alliance for a Viable Future, Isadora and Mi Gente, Louis Perez, Anaelisa Jacobsen, Sandra Bonilla and Francisco Rabadan.