Berkshire community events cancelled or postponed due to predicted nor’easter

The following town meetings, events or organizations have announced closures due to Tuesday's predicted winter storm.

Alford Town Offices and Transfer Station will be closed on Tuesday, March 14. The Special Town Meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 14 has been postponed until 6 p.m. March 28.

A Tuesday, March 14, town hall-style event at Williams College featuring state Sen. Paul Mark and state Rep. John Barrett has been cancelled.

The town of Washington's Public Hearing scheduled for Tuesday, March 14 has been rescheduled for Tuesday, March 21.

North Adams City Hall and Public Safety offices will be closed on Tuesday as well as the Skating Rink, Transfer Station, Library and Council on Aging. The City Council meeting scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday is canceled.