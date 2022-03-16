Democratic State Rep. Carlos Gonzalez of the 10th Hampden District, and chairman of Public Safety and Homeland Security, will host a community informational forum on the recently enacted legislation on police reform, at 2 p.m. Friday, at the South End Community Citizens Council Center, 510 Main St.
Also participating are Enrique Zuniga, executive director of the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission, and Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Wynn.
The POST Commission is charged with creating a mandatory certification process for police officers, as well as processes for decertification, suspension of certification, or reprimand in the event of certain misconduct.
Questions will be taken from the community.