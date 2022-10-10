The town will accept applications for Fiscal 2024 Community Preservation Act grant funding in October, with final applications due in mid-December.
The CPA provides grant funding for affordable housing, historic preservation, open space and recreation projects within Great Barrington. Applications are open to anyone with a qualifying project.
The CPA committee reviews the applications and its funding award recommendations are then included in the agenda for the upcoming annual town meeting, usually held in May.
The CPA application is a two-step process: Step 1 is an eligibility review, and Step 2 is a full application. The deadline for the Step 1 application is 4 p.m. Oct. 28. Eligible projects can then advance to a full application (Step 2), which is due at 4 p.m. Dec. 2.
Available funds for this coming round may total approximately $600,000 or more.
For more information, visit the Community Preservation Committee page of the town website, townofgb.org. Applications can be downloaded at tinyurl.com/2p97aerd.
Applicants are encouraged to discuss their project with Chris Rembold, assistant town manager/director of Planning and Community Development, before the deadline; email crembold@townofgb.org or call 413-528-1619, ext. 2401.