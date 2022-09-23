The Northern Berkshire Community Coalition invites the public to participate in a survey to help determine the monthly community forum topics for November through May 2023.
The community is asked to rank their top five choices from the 10 topics compiled from previous online survey responses and the September community forum feedback.
Those wishing to take part in this survey can participate by using the Google form at bit.ly/forum_topic_rank or by contacting the nbCC office at 413-663-7588. Survey responses will be accepted through Friday, Sept. 30.
The October forum, "Creating a Welcoming Community," will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Oct. 14, at the Terra Nova community space, 85 Main St.
Information: 413-663-7588.