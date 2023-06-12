Washington: Community walk along railroad line

The town of Washington will be hosting the next in a series of Community Walks at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 17.
“The Secrets of Muddy Pond & the Building of the First U.S. Railroad Mountain Crossing” will be led by David Pierce of the Chester Railway Station Museum.
Pierce will relate the history of this passage along the highest point on the rail line between Boston and Chicago during a two-hour amble along the railroad tracks.
Participants should meet at 9 a.m. at the intersection of Summit Hill Road and Upper Valley Road. Sturdy footwear should be worn, suitable for level walking along railroad traprock.
The event is free, but donations to the Chester Railway Station Museum will be accepted. Heavy rain will cancel.