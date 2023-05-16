North Adams: Ashland Street trees slated for removal

The city's Department of Public Services announces that city crews will be removing 18 trees from Ashland Street, between Summer and Davenport streets, beginning the week of May 22.
The trees being removed are in the grass strip between the sidewalk and road. Trees outside this area will not be touched.
The removal is a requirement to make way for the $9.4 million “Complete Streets” project, a state-funded project that includes shared-use pedestrian and bike paths, relocation of utilities, increased green spaces, new sidewalks and pavement.
The project will include new plantings of trees when completed.