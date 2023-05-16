<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

North Adams: Ashland Street trees slated for removal

The city's Department of Public Services announces that city crews will be removing 18 trees from Ashland Street, between Summer and Davenport streets, beginning the week of May 22. 

The trees being removed are in the grass strip between the sidewalk and road. Trees outside this area will not be touched.

The removal is a requirement to make way for the $9.4 million “Complete Streets” project, a state-funded project that includes shared-use pedestrian and bike paths, relocation of utilities, increased green spaces, new sidewalks and pavement.

The project will include new plantings of trees when completed.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all