<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stockbridge: 'Singing with Strings' concerts on tap

Concerts in the Village will present a program titled "Singing with Strings" at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 29 Main St., and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at Van Buren Hall, 6 Chatham St., Kinderhook, N.Y. 

The program includes works for voice, string quartet and piano by Barber, Butterworth, Puccini, Respighi, Vaughan Williams, and Verdi.  

Performers include tenor Eric Finbarr Carey, mezzo-soprano Hailey McAvoy, baritone Jonathan Lawlor, and CITV’s Broad Street Chamber Players String Quartet. 

The suggested donation is $20 with students and children free. Masking is optional Information: concertsinthevillage.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all