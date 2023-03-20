Stockbridge: 'Singing with Strings' concerts on tap

Concerts in the Village will present a program titled "Singing with Strings" at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 29 Main St., and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at Van Buren Hall, 6 Chatham St., Kinderhook, N.Y.
The program includes works for voice, string quartet and piano by Barber, Butterworth, Puccini, Respighi, Vaughan Williams, and Verdi.
Performers include tenor Eric Finbarr Carey, mezzo-soprano Hailey McAvoy, baritone Jonathan Lawlor, and CITV’s Broad Street Chamber Players String Quartet.
The suggested donation is $20 with students and children free. Masking is optional Information: concertsinthevillage.org.