North Adams: Holocaust remembrance with music and prayer

Congregation Beth Israel of the Berkshires invites the community to join together at a free event to commemorate Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day, with a program of music, prayer and memory.
The program, “From Darkness to Light: A Yom HaShoah Journey in Music,” will take place at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, April 16, and will feature the premiere of a brand-new setting of the Kaddish, composed for solo soprano and piano by CBI member and choir director Adam Green.
For security reasons, all participants are asked to RSVP in advance at cbiberkshires.com. For health reasons, all participants are asked to be vaccinated and masked.