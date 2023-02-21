Great Barrington: Construct launches winter fuel campaign

Construct has launched its annual Warm Up the Winter campaign. Focusing specifically on the issues Berkshire residents face during the winter months, the assistance campaign promises to help area residents with the after-affects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year's Warm up the Winter Fuel Crisis 2023 campaign will include a six-week video fundraising campaign and end with a benefit concert. The goal is to raise $75,000 by March 15.
Discussing the current crisis from different perspectives, the short video interviews will feature local residents, business owners, workers, and politicians.
The sold-out concert will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at The Barn in South Egremont. A waitlist is available at tinyurl.com/44acskpe. The event will be available to watch after the concert on the campaign page, tinyurl.com/bdh9kfbb.
For more information about the campaign, including how to donate, visit constructberkshires.org.
Donations can also be made by texting "Warmth" to 855-202-2100 or writing a check to Construct Inc. and mailing to 316A State Road, Great Barrington, MA 01230.