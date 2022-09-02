The critically acclaimed chamber music group Hevreh Ensemble will present a special outdoor benefit concert at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept 10, at the Church of St. John in the Wilderness, 261 New York 344.

The program will include original works by Jeff Adler, composer, bass clarinet, double drone flute. The ensemble also includes Judith Dansker, oboe, English horn, Native American flute; Laurie Friedman, clarinet, Native American flute, shofar; and Adam Morrisson, piano and keyboard.

Proceeds from the concert will help to fund Hevreh Ensemble's new educational outreach programs and touring projects.

The requested donation is $30. Reservations can be made by emailing hevrehmusic@gmail.com or tickets can be purchased at the door.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

