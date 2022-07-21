"From the Home Front to the Front Lines," the summer exhibit at the Roeliff Jansen Historical Society Museum, delves into World War II history from the personal perspective of those who served at home and overseas.
The stories are told through a vast assemblage of World War II mementos, artifacts, correspondence, diaries, and photographs on loan from residents of the Roe Jan area and beyond.
The exhibition can be viewed from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through September 2022. The museum is located at 8 Miles Road.
Visit roeliffjansenhs.org and follow RJHS on social media to see dates when lenders of WWII items will be on hand to speak about the vintage artifacts and share stories of family members who served.