The historic Church of St. John in the Wilderness will host a community harvest festival from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, outdoors at 261 NY-344.
The event is open to the public and will feature food and drink, live music with Broadway composer Jim Wann and friends, and a silent auction. The music is appropriate for all ages.
Dinner will be served buffet-style, and attendees can sit at tables under the big tent. Wendy Langlois and her team will be preparing the menu.
Silent auction items include gift certificates to local restaurants and shops, vacations, artwork, food and wine baskets, and more.
Tickets are $75 general admission and $25 for ages 12 and under and can be purchased online via stjohnw.org.
Rain date is Saturday, Sept. 24. For information, email Jim or Patricia Wann at pjwann23@gmail.com.