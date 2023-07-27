Dalton: Sugar Hill hosting Corvette car show

Corvettes of Berkshire and Sugar Hill Assisted Living will present a Corvette Car Show with food, raffles and live music from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at Sugar Hill, 45 Main St.
All Corvettes are welcome. The $25 car entry fee includes a free lunch for two. All proceeds benefit Sugar Hill activities. Trophies will be awarded.
All Corvettes will be registered at the booth the day of the event. The booth opens at 9:30 a.m. There is no preregistration.
Admission is free for spectators. Rain date is Sunday, July 30.