Pittsfield: County Ambulance Service to provide free Narcan kits

PITTSFIELD — County Ambulance Service is providing free distribution of Narcan (naloxone) nasal spray to treat opioid overdoses.
Narcan is a medication that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.
The free Narcan kits are being provided to residents as part of the HEALing Communities study. Requesters can fill out an easy, online form that does not involve personal information or require insurance information. Requestors will receive a small wallet-type kit containing two doses of Narcan, a rescue mask, fentanyl test strips and valuable resource cards including instructions for use.
The form can be accessed at countyamb.biz/narcan. When the form is received, County Ambulance staff will place the kit in a pickup box located on the front door of its headquarters at 175 Wahconah St.
Staff will then notify the requesting party that their Narcan kit is available for pickup and they can proceed to the office and anonymously pick up the kit from the pickup box.