Haddad Subaru President George Haddad and General Manager Chris Kramek recently were presented with the 2021 Love Promise Community Commitment Award by Subaru of America.
The award is given to Subaru dealers who have embraced the Subaru culture of making the world a better place while demonstrating an outstanding commitment to support passions and causes in their local communities, in areas such as the environment, community, health, education and pets.
Haddad Subaru received recognition for its many contributions to the Subaru community, including its work with Thanksgiving Angels, the Berkshire Humane Society, the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts and Hillcrest Educational Centers.
Through the 2020 Share the Love Event, Haddad Subaru and its customers raised $21,100 for their hometown charities of choice, Hillcrest Educational Centers and the Berkshire Humane Society. From Nov. 19, 2020, to Jan. 4, Subaru donated $250 to the customer’s choice of charities for every new Subaru purchased or leased. In addition to four national charities selected by Subaru of America, dealers could elect to add local charities.
A check for $16,300 was presented to John Perreault of the Berkshire Humane Society. Perrault brought a currently adoptable dog, Bjorn, for the presentation. A check for $4,800 was presented to Tim Gallagher and Jerry Burke of Hillcrest Educational.
"I love the Share the Love Event because you can really see where the money is going when it is used right here in the Berkshires, whether it is programing for the kids at Hillcrest or for vital supplies for the Humane Society," Kramek said. "We love that it stays right here in our Berkshire community."
In addition, Pauline and Howard Clark, Haddad Subaru customers and volunteers of the Berkshire Humane Society, donated a 2018 Subaru Forester to the humane society for its use in transporting animals to key services and appointments. Haddad also provided the humane society with two years of complimentary maintenance on the vehicle.
Perreault and BHS had the vehicle wrapped with a thank-you message to Haddad Subaru for all its support over the past eight years. The wrap also was donated by the Clarks.
Haddad Subaru supports the Berkshire Humane Society several times throughout the year including the yearly car raffle, one of the humane society's biggest fundraisers. The 2021 Subaru Raffle will be kicking off soon, with tickets for sale this month.
Haddad Subaru also sponsors the weekly adoption of a humane society pet. Visit Haddad Subaru's Facebook page to learn more about its Pet of the Week sponsorships.