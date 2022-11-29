<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Williamstown: Bivalent booster, flu vaccine clinic

Berkshire Health Systems and the Berkshire County Boards of Health Association are teaming up for a vaccination clinic from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the Williams College Field House. The clinic is open to the public and staff and students from Williams College.

The clinic will provide the COVID-19 bivalent booster, which is effective in preventing hospitalization and severe illness against the latest strains of the virus, and the flu vaccine to help prevent influenza.

Those wishing to receive the bivalent vaccine must have received the first two primary doses of either Pfizer or Moderna, or the single primary dose of Johnson & Johnson. Both Pfizer and Moderna bivalent vaccines will be available at this clinic.

Preregistration is recommended at tinyurl.com/u59xkpsd. Those having trouble registering online can email alliancenurse@berkshireplanning.org. Participants should bring their COVID-19 vaccine card.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

