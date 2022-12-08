Berkshire County: CozQuest organizes holiday hunt, pop-up

CozQuest, a small media marketing company known for its small business treasure hunts, is offering two adventures this holiday season.
The second annual "Holiday Hunt" runs Saturday, Dec. 10, through Saturday, Dec. 24. The county-wide treasure hunt is designed to encourage the exploration of Berkshire businesses and the possibility of taking home some deals, cash and prizes.
From Egremont to North Adams, QR codes will be hidden in stores, restaurants and bars that players must find/scan to “unlock” treasures attached to those businesses. Participants who can find the most QRs will be eligible to win some treasure from sponsors.
Those wishing to participate can download CozQuest’s LovelocalBRKs app or visit CozQuest.com to play.
Next up, CozQuest has planned “Pop-Up Pittsfield,” a shop and sip event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. Located in a one-block radius, over three dozen vendors will be set up at multiple locations including Thistle + Mirth, Flat Burger Society, the lower level of the Beacon Theatre, Berkshire Art Center, and Witch Slapped.
Local makers, curators and creators will be offering up last minute gift options at all locations, while Berkshire Mountain Distillers will be offering up a specialty cocktail for those age 21+.
Berkshire Art Center will be hosting a photography drop-in featuring the work of Dylan Kubis and the smartphone camera skills of Thad Kubis. Witch Slapped on North Street will be featuring The Tiny Activist and a book giveaway.
Information: Liam Gorman at cozmo@cozquest.com.