Dalton: CRA seeks donations for coat giveaway

The Community Recreation Association’s Rotary Interact Youth Leaders’ Club will hold the 14th annual Community Coat Giveaway from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 12 and 13, at Mill + Main, a CRA property, 444 Main St.
Coats will be free of charge; no donation is necessary to receive a coat.
Donations of new or gently-worn coats, jackets, hats, gloves, and mittens will be collected from Nov. 1 to 11. Collection boxes are located at the CRA, Dalton Youth Center, Craneville Elementary School, St. Agnes Academy, and Nessacus Regional Middle School.
Information: CRA at 413-684-0260 or visit daltoncra.org.