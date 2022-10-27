<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Dalton: CRA seeks donations for coat giveaway

The Community Recreation Association’s Rotary Interact Youth Leaders’ Club will hold the 14th annual Community Coat Giveaway from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 12 and 13, at Mill + Main, a CRA property, 444 Main St.

Coats will be free of charge; no donation is necessary to receive a coat.

Donations of new or gently-worn coats, jackets, hats, gloves, and mittens will be collected from Nov. 1 to 11. Collection boxes are located at the CRA, Dalton Youth Center, Craneville Elementary School, St. Agnes Academy, and Nessacus Regional Middle School.

Information: CRA at 413-684-0260 or visit daltoncra.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

