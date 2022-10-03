Peru Congregational Church will hold its annual Mountain Market craft fair from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Community Center, 3 East Main Road.
The event features handmade articles, Cabot cheese, honey, meatball grinders, and grilled foods both days. Friday's events include a bean dinner and the Saved By Grace band performing from 6 to 8 p.m.
On Saturday, a homemade beef stew dinner will be available at noon and the firewood raffle drawing will be held at 2:30 p.m.
Admission is free and the building is accessible to all.