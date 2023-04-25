Chatham, N.Y.: Farm Film Festival screening Sunday

Crandell Theater will present the 15th annual Farm Film Festival, presented in collaboration with the Chatham Agricultural Partnership and the Columbia Land Conservancy, at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 30.
This year's program, "New York State of Farming," will look at the bigger picture of farming in New York State and includes a juried selection of nine short films made by professional and amateur filmmakers on a range of related topics.
The program will be followed by a panel of experts from area farms, the Columbia Land Conservancy and the New York Farm Bureau, and a “Meet Your Farmer” gathering will follow the panel at the People's Pub, 36 Main St.
The film festival is free to the public. Patrons are encouraged to make voluntary cash donations to the Chatham Area Silent Food Pantry.